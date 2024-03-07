NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) EVP Sells $26,914.37 in Stock

NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Free Report) EVP Frank X. Leonard sold 1,679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total transaction of $26,914.37. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 160,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,579,836.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NovoCure Trading Up 2.1 %

NVCR opened at $16.65 on Thursday. NovoCure Limited has a fifty-two week low of $10.87 and a fifty-two week high of $83.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 5.78 and a quick ratio of 5.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.54 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.46.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $133.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.80 million. NovoCure had a negative return on equity of 51.63% and a negative net margin of 40.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.36) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that NovoCure Limited will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

NVCR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of NovoCure from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of NovoCure in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of NovoCure from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NovoCure has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in NovoCure by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 192,508 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,874,000 after purchasing an additional 13,704 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,759,098 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $145,703,000 after buying an additional 122,105 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 96.1% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 159,885 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,387,000 after buying an additional 78,357 shares in the last quarter. Oracle Alpha Inc. bought a new position in shares of NovoCure during the 4th quarter worth approximately $191,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 382.2% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 63,072 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $941,000 after buying an additional 49,992 shares in the last quarter. 84.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of tumor treating fields (TTFields) devices for the treatment of solid tumor cancers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and Greater China. Its TTFields devices include Optune for the treatment of glioblastoma; and Optune Lua for the treatment of malignant pleural mesothelioma.

