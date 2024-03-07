NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) COO Wilhelmus Cm Groenhuysen Sells 2,107 Shares

NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Free Report) COO Wilhelmus Cm Groenhuysen sold 2,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total transaction of $33,775.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 252,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,046,805.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Wilhelmus Cm Groenhuysen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 4th, Wilhelmus Cm Groenhuysen sold 1,217 shares of NovoCure stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total transaction of $19,484.17.

NASDAQ NVCR opened at $16.65 on Thursday. NovoCure Limited has a one year low of $10.87 and a one year high of $83.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a current ratio of 5.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of -8.54 and a beta of 0.41.

NovoCure ( NASDAQ:NVCR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.08. NovoCure had a negative net margin of 40.65% and a negative return on equity of 51.63%. The business had revenue of $133.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.36) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that NovoCure Limited will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of NovoCure in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of NovoCure from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of NovoCure from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NovoCure presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NVCR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in NovoCure by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,759,098 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $145,703,000 after purchasing an additional 122,105 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in NovoCure by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,808,932 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $365,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159,945 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in NovoCure by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,324,921 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $500,661,000 after purchasing an additional 719,265 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in NovoCure by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,655,686 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $159,714,000 after purchasing an additional 487,255 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in NovoCure by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,460,529 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $60,517,000 after purchasing an additional 58,684 shares during the period. 84.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of tumor treating fields (TTFields) devices for the treatment of solid tumor cancers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and Greater China. Its TTFields devices include Optune for the treatment of glioblastoma; and Optune Lua for the treatment of malignant pleural mesothelioma.

