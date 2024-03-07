NIO (NYSE:NIO) Issues Earnings Results

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($2.81) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.39) by ($0.42), MarketWatch Earnings reports. NIO had a negative return on equity of 125.50% and a negative net margin of 38.09%. The firm had revenue of $17.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.51) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis.

NIO Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NIO opened at $5.77 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.09. NIO has a one year low of $4.78 and a one year high of $16.18.

Get NIO alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NIO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on NIO from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on NIO from $5.00 to $4.80 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on NIO from $8.30 to $5.90 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on NIO in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on NIO from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NIO presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.74.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NIO. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in NIO in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in NIO by 592.2% in the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 5,851 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its stake in NIO by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 9,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,565 shares in the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC grew its stake in NIO by 10.0% in the second quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 9,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NIO in the fourth quarter valued at about $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.32% of the company’s stock.

NIO Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.