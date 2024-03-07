NIO (NYSE:NIO) Issues Earnings Results

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($2.81) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.39) by ($0.42), MarketWatch Earnings reports. NIO had a negative return on equity of 125.50% and a negative net margin of 38.09%. The firm had revenue of $17.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.51) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of NYSE NIO opened at $5.77 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.09. NIO has a one year low of $4.78 and a one year high of $16.18.
NIO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on NIO from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on NIO from $5.00 to $4.80 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on NIO from $8.30 to $5.90 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on NIO in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on NIO from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NIO presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.74.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NIO. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in NIO in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in NIO by 592.2% in the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 5,851 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its stake in NIO by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 9,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,565 shares in the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC grew its stake in NIO by 10.0% in the second quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 9,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NIO in the fourth quarter valued at about $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.32% of the company’s stock.
NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.
