NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) Receives $281.55 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $281.55.

Several equities analysts have commented on NICE shares. Wedbush increased their target price on NICE from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Barclays increased their target price on NICE from $283.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Mizuho increased their target price on NICE from $244.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on NICE from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on NICE in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company.

Get NICE alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on NICE

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NICE

NICE Price Performance

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in NICE by 60.0% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 8,722 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 3,270 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in NICE by 4.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,018 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management grew its stake in NICE by 274.5% during the third quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 6,685 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in NICE by 6.8% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,610 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,994,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in NICE by 20.0% in the second quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,752 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $981,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NICE stock opened at $237.05 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. NICE has a twelve month low of $149.54 and a twelve month high of $253.00. The company has a market cap of $15.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $218.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $194.29.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $623.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $616.83 million. NICE had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 14.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NICE will post 8.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About NICE

(Get Free Report

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for CX that discovers automation opportunities for self-service; digital-entry points solutions that enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NICE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NICE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.