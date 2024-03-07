NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) Receives $281.55 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $281.55.
Several equities analysts have commented on NICE shares. Wedbush increased their target price on NICE from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Barclays increased their target price on NICE from $283.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Mizuho increased their target price on NICE from $244.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on NICE from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on NICE in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company.
Shares of NICE stock opened at $237.05 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. NICE has a twelve month low of $149.54 and a twelve month high of $253.00. The company has a market cap of $15.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $218.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $194.29.
NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $623.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $616.83 million. NICE had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 14.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NICE will post 8.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.
NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for CX that discovers automation opportunities for self-service; digital-entry points solutions that enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.
