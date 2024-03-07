Nexxen International (NASDAQ:NEXN) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Nexxen International (NASDAQ:NEXN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $8.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 50.38% from the stock’s previous close.

NEXN has been the topic of several other reports. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Nexxen International in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Nexxen International from $4.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.50 target price on shares of Nexxen International in a research note on Wednesday.

Nexxen International Price Performance

NASDAQ:NEXN traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $5.32. 87,658 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,066. Nexxen International has a 1-year low of $3.15 and a 1-year high of $7.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market cap of $378.20 million, a PE ratio of -38.00 and a beta of 1.90.

Nexxen International (NASDAQ:NEXN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.14). Nexxen International had a positive return on equity of 3.11% and a negative net margin of 5.72%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Nexxen International will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nexxen International Company Profile

Nexxen International Ltd. provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach relevant audiences and publishers. The company's demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats.

