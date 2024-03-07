NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.10, reports. The business had revenue of $18.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.74 million. NeuroPace had a negative net margin of 50.38% and a negative return on equity of 151.92%.

NeuroPace Trading Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ NPCE opened at $13.98 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 5.79 and a current ratio of 6.55. NeuroPace has a one year low of $3.18 and a one year high of $18.15. The company has a market capitalization of $367.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.92 and a beta of 2.16.

Get NeuroPace alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

NPCE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of NeuroPace from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of NeuroPace from $9.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of NeuroPace in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of NeuroPace from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of NeuroPace in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Insider Transactions at NeuroPace

In related news, insider Martha Morrell sold 1,923 shares of NeuroPace stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total value of $28,998.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,447,891.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 5,582 shares of company stock valued at $70,131 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NeuroPace

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NPCE. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NeuroPace during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of NeuroPace during the 4th quarter valued at about $111,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of NeuroPace by 9,085.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 10,721 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in NeuroPace in the second quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in NeuroPace in the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.69% of the company’s stock.

NeuroPace Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NeuroPace, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. It develops and sells RNS system, a brain-responsive neuromodulation system that delivers personalized, real-time treatment at the seizure source for treating medically refractory focal epilepsy. The company's RNS system also records continuous brain activity data and enables clinicians to monitor patients in person and remotely.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NeuroPace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeuroPace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.