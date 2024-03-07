Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:NEPT) Major Shareholder Securities Settlement Neptune Sells 64,819 Shares

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:NEPTGet Free Report) (TSE:NTB) major shareholder Securities Settlement Neptune sold 64,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.44, for a total transaction of $28,520.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,738,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $764,771.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Securities Settlement Neptune also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, March 4th, Securities Settlement Neptune sold 15,000 shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.40, for a total transaction of $6,000.00.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NEPT traded down $0.17 on Thursday, hitting $0.20. 2,254,351 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 898,591. Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc has a fifty-two week low of $0.19 and a fifty-two week high of $28.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.46 and a 200-day moving average of $3.55.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 12.6% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 128,684 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 14,395 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 26,898.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 544,833 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 542,815 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 257.6% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 554,376 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 399,362 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Neptune Wellness Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Neptune Wellness Solutions in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

About Neptune Wellness Solutions

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc, a health and wellness products company, specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of cannabis products, as well as other specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils.

