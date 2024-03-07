Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:NEPT) Major Shareholder Securities Settlement Neptune Sells 64,819 Shares

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:NEPT – Get Free Report) (TSE:NTB) major shareholder Securities Settlement Neptune sold 64,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.44, for a total transaction of $28,520.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,738,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $764,771.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Securities Settlement Neptune also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, March 4th, Securities Settlement Neptune sold 15,000 shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.40, for a total transaction of $6,000.00.
Neptune Wellness Solutions Stock Performance
NASDAQ:NEPT traded down $0.17 on Thursday, hitting $0.20. 2,254,351 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 898,591. Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc has a fifty-two week low of $0.19 and a fifty-two week high of $28.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.46 and a 200-day moving average of $3.55.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Neptune Wellness Solutions in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
About Neptune Wellness Solutions
Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc, a health and wellness products company, specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of cannabis products, as well as other specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils.
