Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:NEPT) Major Shareholder Securities Settlement Neptune Sells 64,819 Shares

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:NEPT – Get Free Report) (TSE:NTB) major shareholder Securities Settlement Neptune sold 64,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.44, for a total transaction of $28,520.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,738,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $764,771.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Securities Settlement Neptune also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 4th, Securities Settlement Neptune sold 15,000 shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.40, for a total transaction of $6,000.00.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NEPT traded down $0.17 on Thursday, hitting $0.20. 2,254,351 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 898,591. Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc has a fifty-two week low of $0.19 and a fifty-two week high of $28.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.46 and a 200-day moving average of $3.55.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 12.6% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 128,684 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 14,395 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 26,898.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 544,833 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 542,815 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 257.6% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 554,376 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 399,362 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Neptune Wellness Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.44% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Neptune Wellness Solutions in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

About Neptune Wellness Solutions

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc, a health and wellness products company, specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of cannabis products, as well as other specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils.

