NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.22.

NEO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 29th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st.

NASDAQ:NEO opened at $15.78 on Thursday. NeoGenomics has a 52 week low of $11.03 and a 52 week high of $21.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.54. The company has a quick ratio of 5.95, a current ratio of 6.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

In related news, General Counsel Alicia C. Olivo sold 2,587 shares of NeoGenomics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total transaction of $38,701.52. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 34,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $521,595.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,970,503 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $157,592,000 after purchasing an additional 113,534 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 9,643,599 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $156,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397,397 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,926,392 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $79,167,000 after purchasing an additional 40,222 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 3,926,756 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $63,535,000 after acquiring an additional 897,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,006,523 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $48,650,000 after acquiring an additional 18,603 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.36% of the company’s stock.

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Clinical Services and Advanced Diagnostics segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, academic centers, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical companies, and clinical laboratories.

