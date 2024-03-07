Needham & Company LLC Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA)

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $75.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target points to a potential upside of 15.54% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on AZTA. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Azenta from $61.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Azenta in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.67.

Azenta stock opened at $64.91 on Thursday. Azenta has a 52-week low of $36.01 and a 52-week high of $69.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $65.14 and a 200-day moving average of $57.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -209.38 and a beta of 1.54.

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Azenta had a negative net margin of 2.92% and a positive return on equity of 0.49%. The company had revenue of $154.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.86 million. On average, research analysts expect that Azenta will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZTA. TFC Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in Azenta during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Azenta during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Azenta during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Azenta by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Azenta during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. 99.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Azenta, Inc provides biological and chemical compound sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Africa, China, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services.

