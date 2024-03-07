Navios Maritime Partners Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:NMM)

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Investors acquired 5,261 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 378% compared to the average daily volume of 1,100 call options.

Institutional Trading of Navios Maritime Partners

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pale Fire Capital SE increased its stake in Navios Maritime Partners by 80.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE now owns 705,680 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $15,419,000 after buying an additional 315,680 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 102.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 102,656 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,476,000 after purchasing an additional 52,022 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 1,082.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 45,525 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 41,675 shares during the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Navios Maritime Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,163,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 87,551 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,082,000 after purchasing an additional 29,616 shares during the last quarter. 21.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Navios Maritime Partners alerts:

Navios Maritime Partners Stock Performance

Shares of Navios Maritime Partners stock traded up $2.40 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $38.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 514,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,855. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. Navios Maritime Partners has a one year low of $19.23 and a one year high of $40.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.95.

Navios Maritime Partners Cuts Dividend

Navios Maritime Partners ( NYSE:NMM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The shipping company reported $4.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $1.74. The company had revenue of $327.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.00 million. Navios Maritime Partners had a net margin of 33.18% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.66 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Navios Maritime Partners will post 14.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. Navios Maritime Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Navios Maritime Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th.

Navios Maritime Partners Company Profile

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. owns and operates dry cargo vessels in Asia, Europe, North America, and Australia. The company offers seaborne transportation services for a range of liquid and dry cargo commodities, including crude oil, refined petroleum, chemicals, iron ore, coal, grain, fertilizer, and containers, as well as charters its vessels under short, medium, and longer-term charters.

