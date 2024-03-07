National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Senior Officer Julie Levesque Sells 100 Shares

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Julie Levesque sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$107.79, for a total value of C$10,778.50.

National Bank of Canada Price Performance

Shares of NA stock traded down C$0.14 on Thursday, hitting C$107.81. 152,368 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,137,837. National Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of C$84.27 and a 12 month high of C$108.96. The stock has a market cap of C$36.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$102.50 and a 200 day moving average of C$95.76.

Get National Bank of Canada alerts:

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported C$2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.38 by C$0.21. The business had revenue of C$2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.72 billion. National Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 34.22%. Sell-side analysts predict that National Bank of Canada will post 9.8970588 EPS for the current fiscal year.

National Bank of Canada Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be given a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.26%.

NA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Veritas Investment Research reaffirmed a “reduce” rating on shares of National Bank of Canada in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$109.00 to C$113.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. TD Securities upped their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$100.00 to C$110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. CIBC upped their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$108.00 to C$110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Desjardins upped their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$105.00 to C$109.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$107.08.

Read Our Latest Report on NA

About National Bank of Canada

(Get Free Report)

National Bank of Canada provides financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional clients, and governments in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International. The Personal and Commercial segment offers personal banking services, including transaction solutions, mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit, consumer loans, payment solutions, and savings and investment solutions; various insurance products; and commercial banking services, such as credit, and deposit, investment solutions, international trade, foreign exchange transactions, payroll, cash management, insurance, electronic transactions, and complimentary services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for National Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.