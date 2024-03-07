National Bank Financial Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for First National Financial Co. (TSE:FN)

First National Financial Co. (TSE:FN – Free Report) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2025 earnings estimates for First National Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 5th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $4.51 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.56. The consensus estimate for First National Financial’s current full-year earnings is $4.19 per share.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of First National Financial from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on First National Financial from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$41.83.

First National Financial Stock Performance

FN opened at C$37.13 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 11.45, a quick ratio of 10.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5,470.35. First National Financial has a 12-month low of C$32.86 and a 12-month high of C$41.80. The company has a market cap of C$2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$39.59 and its 200 day moving average is C$37.91.

Insider Transactions at First National Financial

In other First National Financial news, insider FNSC Holdings Inc. bought 32,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$38.01 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,250,338.95. Corporate insiders own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

First National Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a $0.204 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.59%. First National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.60%.

First National Financial Company Profile

First National Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services commercial and residential mortgages in Canada. The company operates in two segments, Residential and Commercial segments. It offers single-family and multi-unit residential, and commercial mortgages.

Recommended Stories

