Nathan M. Longenecker Sells 22,521 Shares of Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K) Stock

Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K – Get Free Report) (NYSE:KGC) Senior Officer Nathan M. Longenecker sold 22,521 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.17, for a total transaction of C$116,433.57.

Nathan M. Longenecker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 27th, Nathan M. Longenecker sold 29,312 shares of Kinross Gold stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.93, for a total transaction of C$144,508.16.

On Thursday, February 22nd, Nathan M. Longenecker sold 2,889 shares of Kinross Gold stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.63, for a total transaction of C$19,154.07.

Shares of TSE:K opened at C$7.22 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$7.27 and its 200 day moving average price is C$7.22. The stock has a market cap of C$8.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.13. Kinross Gold Co. has a fifty-two week low of C$4.71 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.54.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.78%.

Separately, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd.

About Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

