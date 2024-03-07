Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.300-1.450 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.200. The company issued revenue guidance of $935.0 million-$975.7 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $771.4 million.

Myers Industries Trading Up 1.6 %

MYE traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $21.76. 24,981 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 186,993. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.32. The company has a market cap of $801.64 million, a PE ratio of 16.23 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Myers Industries has a 1-year low of $15.65 and a 1-year high of $21.83.

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. Myers Industries had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 6.01%. The firm had revenue of $191.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Myers Industries will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Myers Industries Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, March 16th will be paid a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Myers Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.91%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Myers Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Myers Industries from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Myers Industries

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in Myers Industries by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 12,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Myers Industries by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 17,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Myers Industries by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Myers Industries by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 148,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,210,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Myers Industries by 2.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 32,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the period. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Myers Industries Company Profile

Myers Industries, Inc engages in distribution of tire service supplies in Ohio. It operates through two segments, The Material Handling and Distribution. The Material Handling segment offers pallets, small parts bins, bulk shipping containers, and OEM parts, as well as storage and organization, and custom plastic products; and injection molded, rotationally molded or blow molded products, consumer fuel containers and tanks for water, fuel, and waste handling.

Further Reading

