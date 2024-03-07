Musje Werror Buys 2,700 Shares of Santos Limited (ASX:STO) Stock

Santos Limited (ASX:STO – Get Free Report) insider Musje Werror acquired 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$7.38 ($4.79) per share, with a total value of A$19,926.00 ($12,938.96).

Santos Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.32, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Santos Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a Final dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.268 per share. This represents a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Santos’s previous Final dividend of $0.22. Santos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

Santos Company Profile

Santos Limited explores for, develops, produces, transports, and markets hydrocarbons in Australia and Papua New Guinea. The company's assets are located in the Cooper Basin, Queensland and NSW, Papua New Guinea, Western Australia, Northern Australia and Timor-Leste. It also holds an asset in Alaska, the United States; and engages in the development of decarbonization technologies, such as carbon capture and storage technologies.

Featured Stories

