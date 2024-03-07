Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto Sells 9,861 Shares

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 9,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.17, for a total transaction of $2,989,559.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 10,811,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,277,792,184.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Morningstar Stock Performance

NASDAQ MORN opened at $313.48 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $281.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $263.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Morningstar, Inc. has a 12-month low of $163.28 and a 12-month high of $313.48. The firm has a market cap of $13.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.58 and a beta of 1.15.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 18.54%. The business had revenue of $538.70 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Morningstar

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its stake in Morningstar by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 896 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in Morningstar by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 324 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT raised its stake in Morningstar by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 2,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Morningstar by 52.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 57.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Morningstar from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Morningstar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th.

Morningstar Company Profile

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Canada, Asia, Australia, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index; environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating, as well as indexes directly on its proprietary desktop or web-based software platforms, or through subscriptions, data feeds, and third-party distributors; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, private credit, and bank loans.

Further Reading

