Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto Sells 9,861 Shares

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 9,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.17, for a total transaction of $2,989,559.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 10,811,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,277,792,184.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
NASDAQ MORN opened at $313.48 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $281.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $263.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Morningstar, Inc. has a 12-month low of $163.28 and a 12-month high of $313.48. The firm has a market cap of $13.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.58 and a beta of 1.15.
Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 18.54%. The business had revenue of $538.70 million during the quarter.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Morningstar from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Morningstar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th.
Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Canada, Asia, Australia, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index; environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating, as well as indexes directly on its proprietary desktop or web-based software platforms, or through subscriptions, data feeds, and third-party distributors; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, private credit, and bank loans.
