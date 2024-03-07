Morguard (TSE:MRC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $116.06

Morguard Co. (TSE:MRC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$116.06 and last traded at C$116.06, with a volume of 4058 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$112.22.

Morguard Trading Down 2.0 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$111.30 and its 200 day moving average price is C$106.00. The firm has a market cap of C$1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.74, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

Morguard Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Morguard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.82%.

Morguard Company Profile

Morguard Corporation, a real estate investment and management company, engages in acquires, owns, and develops multi-suite residential, commercial, and hotel properties in Canada and the United States. The company offers real estate management services, including acquisitions, development, dispositions, leasing, performance measurement, and asset and property management; real estate investment advisory services; and investment products across equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios to institutional clients and private investors.

