Morgan Stanley Direct Lending (NYSE:MSDL) to Issue — Dividend of $0.10

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending (NYSE:MSDL – Get Free Report) declared a — dividend on Wednesday, March 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, January 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 10.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 4th.

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:MSDL opened at $19.89 on Thursday. Morgan Stanley Direct Lending has a twelve month low of $19.05 and a twelve month high of $20.82.

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending (NYSE:MSDL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 1st. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $100.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.34 million.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MSDL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Morgan Stanley Direct Lending in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.50 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Morgan Stanley Direct Lending in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on Morgan Stanley Direct Lending in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.50 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Morgan Stanley Direct Lending in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

