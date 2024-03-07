Morgan Stanley Direct Lending (NYSE:MSDL) to Issue — Dividend of $0.10

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending (NYSE:MSDL – Get Free Report) declared a — dividend on Wednesday, March 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, January 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 10.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 4th.
Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of NYSE:MSDL opened at $19.89 on Thursday. Morgan Stanley Direct Lending has a twelve month low of $19.05 and a twelve month high of $20.82.
Morgan Stanley Direct Lending (NYSE:MSDL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 1st. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $100.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.34 million.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Get Our Latest Report on Morgan Stanley Direct Lending
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Morgan Stanley Direct Lending
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- 2 Hot Retail Stocks to Watch: One Trends Higher, the Other Lower
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- Campbell Soup Company: The Bottom is in for this High-Yield Stock
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- Is It Time To Sell These 5 Overvalued Stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley Direct Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.