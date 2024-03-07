Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK) Stock Price Down 3.3% After Analyst Downgrade

Montauk Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTK – Get Free Report) fell 3.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday after B. Riley lowered their price target on the stock from $8.00 to $7.00. B. Riley currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Montauk Renewables traded as low as $5.05 and last traded at $5.05. 28,361 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 258,689 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.22.
A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on MNTK. Scotiabank raised shares of Montauk Renewables from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Montauk Renewables from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.25.
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.59. The stock has a market cap of $738.41 million, a P/E ratio of 43.50 and a beta of -0.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.
Montauk Renewables, Inc, a renewable energy company, engages in recovery and processing of biogas from landfills and other non-fossil fuel sources. It operates in two segments, Renewable Natural Gas and Renewable Electricity Generation. The company develops, owns, and operates renewable natural gas (RNG) projects that capture methane and prevents it from being released into the atmosphere by converting it into either RNG or electrical power for the electrical grid.
