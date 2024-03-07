Montauk Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTK) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Montauk Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTK – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.13.

MNTK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Montauk Renewables from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Montauk Renewables from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Montauk Renewables from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

Get Montauk Renewables alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Montauk Renewables

Montauk Renewables Trading Down 2.2 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Montauk Renewables

NASDAQ:MNTK opened at $5.22 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.08 and its 200-day moving average is $8.59. The company has a quick ratio of 3.55, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Montauk Renewables has a 12 month low of $5.14 and a 12 month high of $10.95. The firm has a market cap of $749.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.50 and a beta of -0.43.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Montauk Renewables by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 55,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 3,696 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Montauk Renewables by 250.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 202,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,806,000 after buying an additional 144,846 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Montauk Renewables by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,534,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,493,000 after buying an additional 63,863 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Montauk Renewables by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 183,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,632,000 after buying an additional 9,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Montauk Renewables during the fourth quarter worth about $247,000. 16.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Montauk Renewables

(Get Free Report

Montauk Renewables, Inc, a renewable energy company, engages in recovery and processing of biogas from landfills and other non-fossil fuel sources. It operates in two segments, Renewable Natural Gas and Renewable Electricity Generation. The company develops, owns, and operates renewable natural gas (RNG) projects that capture methane and prevents it from being released into the atmosphere by converting it into either RNG or electrical power for the electrical grid.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Montauk Renewables Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Montauk Renewables and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.