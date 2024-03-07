Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC (LON:MONY) Insider Acquires £148.80 in Stock

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC (LON:MONY – Get Free Report) insider Peter Duffy purchased 62 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 240 ($3.05) per share, with a total value of £148.80 ($188.86).

Peter Duffy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 6th, Peter Duffy acquired 61 shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 248 ($3.15) per share, with a total value of £151.28 ($192.00).

On Friday, January 5th, Peter Duffy acquired 54 shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 277 ($3.52) per share, with a total value of £149.58 ($189.85).

Moneysupermarket.com Group Stock Down 0.2 %

MONY traded down GBX 0.40 ($0.01) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 239.60 ($3.04). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 431,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 905,582. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,846.15, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.49. Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 224.20 ($2.85) and a 1 year high of GBX 288.80 ($3.67). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 254.75 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 257.72.

Moneysupermarket.com Group Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a GBX 8.90 ($0.11) dividend. This represents a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This is a boost from Moneysupermarket.com Group’s previous dividend of $3.20. Moneysupermarket.com Group’s dividend payout ratio is 9,230.77%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MONY. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from GBX 290 ($3.68) to GBX 295 ($3.74) in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group from GBX 305 ($3.87) to GBX 295 ($3.74) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a research note on Monday, February 19th.

Moneysupermarket.com Group Company Profile

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides price comparison and lead generation services through its websites in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Insurance, Money, Home Services, Travel, and Cashback segments. It offers MoneySuperMarket, a price comparison site, which provides online and app-based tools to help people save money on their household bills; MoneySavingExpert, a consumer finance website; Quidco, a cashback site; TravelSupermarket for comparing prices on a range of holiday options, including package holidays and hotels, low-cost and charter airlines, and car hire providers; icelolly.com, a holiday comparison and deals site; and Decision Tech, a price comparison platform.

