Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Moleculin Biotech in a research report on Thursday, December 14th.
Moleculin Biotech Stock Performance
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, CEO Walter V. Klemp bought 188,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.69 per share, for a total transaction of $129,998.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 680,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $469,807.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have purchased a total of 231,883 shares of company stock worth $159,999 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Moleculin Biotech in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Moleculin Biotech in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Moleculin Biotech by 79.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 59,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 26,500 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Moleculin Biotech in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Moleculin Biotech by 19.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 11,497 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.67% of the company’s stock.
About Moleculin Biotech
Moleculin Biotech, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug candidates for the treatment of cancers and viruses. Its lead drug candidate is Annamycin, which is in Phase 1/2 studies for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and cancers metastasized to the lungs.
