MIND C.T.I. Ltd (NASDAQ:MNDO) to Issue Annual Dividend of $0.24

MIND C.T.I. Ltd (NASDAQ:MNDO – Get Free Report) announced an annual dividend on Wednesday, March 6th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share by the information technology services provider on Thursday, April 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 11.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 19th.

MIND C.T.I. Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MNDO opened at $2.14 on Thursday. MIND C.T.I. has a 12-month low of $1.82 and a 12-month high of $2.42. The company has a market capitalization of $43.06 million, a PE ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.96.

Get MIND C.T.I. alerts:

Institutional Trading of MIND C.T.I.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MNDO. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MIND C.T.I. by 182.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 30,914 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 19,959 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of MIND C.T.I. by 87.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 38,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in shares of MIND C.T.I. by 216.5% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 27,219 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 18,619 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of MIND C.T.I. by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 59,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of MIND C.T.I. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.42% of the company’s stock.

MIND C.T.I. Company Profile

MIND C.T.I. Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in design, development, marketing, supports, implements, and operation of billing and customer care systems in the Americas, Europe, Israel, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. It operates in two segments, Billing and Related Services and Messaging.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MIND C.T.I. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MIND C.T.I. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.