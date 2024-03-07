MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Lake Street Capital

Research analysts at Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Lake Street Capital’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 48.70% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Mizuho raised their target price on MiMedx Group from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.25.

Shares of NASDAQ MDXG opened at $8.07 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $939.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.22 and a beta of 1.34. MiMedx Group has a 12-month low of $3.08 and a 12-month high of $9.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.65.

In other news, COO Ricci S. Whitlow sold 15,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.07, for a total value of $125,028.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 416,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,359,710.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Ricci S. Whitlow sold 15,493 shares of MiMedx Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.07, for a total transaction of $125,028.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 416,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,359,710.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Ricci S. Whitlow sold 15,271 shares of MiMedx Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total value of $122,320.71. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 401,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,212,410.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDXG. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in MiMedx Group by 2,943.6% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,718,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,095,000 after buying an additional 1,662,278 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in MiMedx Group by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,018,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349,728 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC raised its holdings in MiMedx Group by 106.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 2,273,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,576,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173,506 shares in the last quarter. Kanen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in MiMedx Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,519,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in MiMedx Group by 6,846.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 825,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,017,000 after acquiring an additional 813,478 shares in the last quarter. 43.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MiMedx Group, Inc develops and distributes placental tissue allografts for various sectors of healthcare. It processes the human placental tissues utilizing its patented and proprietary PURION process to produce allografts that retains the tissue's inherent biological properties and regulatory proteins.

