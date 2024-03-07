Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Stock Holdings Lessened by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,993 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 25,586 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 0.61% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $146,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MTD. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 176 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 19.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 176 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 48.9% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 834 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,305 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $21,817,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 1st quarter worth $626,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,185.00 to $1,030.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $975.00 price objective (down from $1,050.00) on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com lowered Mettler-Toledo International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,425.00 to $1,270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,520.00 to $1,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mettler-Toledo International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,223.71.

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of MTD stock opened at $1,313.55 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,203.43 and a 200-day moving average of $1,138.46. The firm has a market cap of $28.22 billion, a PE ratio of 36.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.15. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12 month low of $928.49 and a 12 month high of $1,615.97.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.32 by ($0.92). The company had revenue of $934.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $959.45 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.82% and a negative return on equity of 904.59%. Mettler-Toledo International’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $12.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 39.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Mettler-Toledo International

In related news, insider Christian Magloth sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,278.73, for a total transaction of $511,492.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 734 shares in the company, valued at $938,587.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Christian Magloth sold 400 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,278.73, for a total transaction of $511,492.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,587.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,177.35, for a total value of $295,514.85. Following the sale, the director now owns 316 shares in the company, valued at $372,042.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 951 shares of company stock worth $1,170,256. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

About Mettler-Toledo International

(Free Report)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.Its industrial instruments comprise industrial weighing instruments and related terminals, automatic dimensional measurement and data capture solutions, vehicle scale systems, industrial software, metal detection equipment, x-ray systems, check weighing equipment, camera-based imaging equipment, track-and-trace solutions, and product inspection systems.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.