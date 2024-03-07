MetLife (NYSE:MET) Sets New 52-Week High at $71.03

MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $71.03 and last traded at $70.98, with a volume of 1593746 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $69.91.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of MetLife in a research report on Friday, November 17th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on MetLife from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on MetLife from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on MetLife from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded MetLife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.23.

MetLife Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $51.36 billion, a PE ratio of 38.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $68.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.87.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $18.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.07 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 19.48%. On average, research analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 5th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. MetLife’s payout ratio is currently 113.66%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MetLife

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MET. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of MetLife during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MetLife during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MetLife during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new position in shares of MetLife during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MetLife during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. 88.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

