MetisDAO (METIS) Price Hits $102.84 on Major Exchanges

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 7th. One MetisDAO token can currently be purchased for approximately $102.84 or 0.00153905 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, MetisDAO has traded down 9.3% against the U.S. dollar. MetisDAO has a market capitalization of $539.94 million and $41.23 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About MetisDAO

MetisDAO (CRYPTO:METIS) is a token. Its genesis date was May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,250,547 tokens. MetisDAO’s official message board is metisdao.medium.com. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisl2. The official website for MetisDAO is www.metis.io.

Buying and Selling MetisDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Metis (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Metis has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 5,250,547 in circulation. The last known price of Metis is 98.56375657 USD and is up 1.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 189 active market(s) with $48,305,079.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

