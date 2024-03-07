Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Sold by Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY

Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY lowered its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,672 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms comprises approximately 2.5% of Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $6,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in META. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its position in Meta Platforms by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 95,302 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,611,000 after buying an additional 2,456 shares in the last quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,110,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 22,229 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $6,673,000 after acquiring an additional 7,821 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.8% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 324,871 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $97,529,000 after purchasing an additional 11,975 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 18.1% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 114,215 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $34,288,000 after buying an additional 17,481 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

META traded up $14.92 on Thursday, reaching $511.01. The company had a trading volume of 6,037,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,997,885. The company’s fifty day moving average is $423.14 and its 200 day moving average is $353.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.21. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.82 and a fifty-two week high of $511.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.67.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $40.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.12 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.48% and a net margin of 28.98%. Meta Platforms’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.00 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 19.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Tigress Financial upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $435.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $415.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $385.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, forty have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $494.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Javier Olivan sold 490 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.03, for a total value of $239,134.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 79,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,015,070.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, COO Javier Olivan sold 490 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.03, for a total value of $239,134.70. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 79,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,015,070.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.60, for a total transaction of $38,752,447.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,289,135 shares of company stock valued at $557,736,779. Corporate insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Stories

