Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Mesoblast in a research report on Friday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.25.

Get Mesoblast alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Mesoblast

Mesoblast Stock Up 2.0 %

Institutional Trading of Mesoblast

Shares of MESO opened at $2.10 on Monday. Mesoblast has a 12 month low of $1.61 and a 12 month high of $10.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.89 and its 200-day moving average is $2.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.37 million, a PE ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 3.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Mesoblast by 3.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 881,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,245,000 after buying an additional 32,346 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Mesoblast in the first quarter valued at approximately $757,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mesoblast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Lazari Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Mesoblast by 9.3% in the third quarter. Lazari Capital Management Inc. now owns 94,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Mesoblast in the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Mesoblast Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mesoblast Limited engages in the development of regenerative medicine products in Australia, the United States, Singapore, and Switzerland. The company offers products in the areas of cardiovascular, spine orthopedic disorder, oncology, hematology, and immune-mediated and inflammatory diseases. Its proprietary regenerative medicine technology platform is based on specialized cells known as mesenchymal lineage cells.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mesoblast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesoblast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.