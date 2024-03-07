MeridianLink (NYSE:MLNK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.23 EPS

MeridianLink (NYSE:MLNK – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.23), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $74.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.61 million. MeridianLink had a negative return on equity of 6.59% and a negative net margin of 14.01%. MeridianLink’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS.

MeridianLink Trading Down 4.2 %

MeridianLink stock opened at $18.09 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -33.50 and a beta of 0.92. MeridianLink has a 12-month low of $13.62 and a 12-month high of $25.88.

Insider Activity

In other MeridianLink news, Director Timothy Nguyen sold 1,657,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total transaction of $30,311,029.34. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,014,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,555,680.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Sean W. Blitchok sold 4,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.74, for a total value of $99,783.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 408,094 shares in the company, valued at $9,280,057.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Timothy Nguyen sold 1,657,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total transaction of $30,311,029.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,014,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,555,680.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MLNK. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of MeridianLink by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 22,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 7,107 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in MeridianLink in the 4th quarter valued at about $593,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in MeridianLink by 321.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 40,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 31,096 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in MeridianLink by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,075,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,407,000 after acquiring an additional 23,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in MeridianLink by 141.9% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 5,203 shares in the last quarter. 71.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MLNK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of MeridianLink from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of MeridianLink in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research upgraded MeridianLink from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays lowered their price objective on MeridianLink from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on MeridianLink from $23.50 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.67.

About MeridianLink

MeridianLink, Inc, a software and services company, provides software solutions for banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, specialty lending providers, and consumer reporting agencies in the United States. The company offers MeridianLink One, a multi-product platform that can be tailored to meet the needs of customers as they digitally transform their organizations and adapt to changing business and consumer demands; MeridianLink Portal, a Point of Sale system that allows financial institutions to expand existing lending and deposit account; MeridianLink Opening, a cloud-based online account opening and deposit software solution; MeridianLink Consumer, a full loan solution suite to banks and credit unions; and MeridianLink DecisionLender, a loan origination software (LOS) for finance companies.

