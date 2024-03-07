Meridian Energy Limited (ASX:MEZ) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.06 Per Share

Meridian Energy Limited (ASX:MEZ – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, March 7th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be given a dividend of 0.056 per share on Monday, March 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Meridian Energy’s previous interim dividend of $0.05.

Meridian Energy Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.10, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

About Meridian Energy

Meridian Energy Limited engages in the generation, trading, and retailing of electricity to residential, business, and industrial customers in New Zealand, Australia, and the United Kingdom. It generates electricity through 7 hydro stations that has a capacity of 2,353 MW; 5 wind farms that has a capacity of 416 MW; and grid-scale solar array, as well as offers solar installation services.

