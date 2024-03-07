Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Trims Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lessened its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 309,415 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 638 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Oracle were worth $32,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE increased its position in shares of Oracle by 298.4% in the third quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 243 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle by 1,268.0% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 342 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the second quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In related news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 16,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total transaction of $1,728,126.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,686,421.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 42.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ORCL has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Oracle from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Oracle from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on shares of Oracle from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.00.

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ORCL traded up $0.54 during trading on Thursday, reaching $112.81. The stock had a trading volume of 1,202,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,584,662. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $82.04 and a 52 week high of $127.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $310.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.01.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. Oracle had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 703.26%. The company had revenue of $12.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 11th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 44.20%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

