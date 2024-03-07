Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 52,497 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV cut its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 10.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 444,176 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 52,497 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Comcast were worth $19,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in Comcast by 1.2% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 215,960 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $9,576,000 after purchasing an additional 2,481 shares in the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 22.9% in the third quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 476,625 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $21,134,000 after buying an additional 88,936 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 1,598.4% in the third quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 264,722 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $11,738,000 after buying an additional 249,135 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the third quarter valued at approximately $895,000. Finally, Cito Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 1.3% in the third quarter. Cito Capital Group LLC now owns 55,870 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,477,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 82.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on Comcast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Comcast from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. StockNews.com cut Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Comcast from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.67.

Comcast Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $0.31 during trading on Thursday, reaching $41.84. The company had a trading volume of 3,209,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,502,988. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.52. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $34.63 and a 12 month high of $47.46. The stock has a market cap of $166.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $31.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.41 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 12.66%. As a group, research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 2nd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 31.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 114,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $5,289,928.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

