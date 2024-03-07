Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 48,437 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV cut its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 145,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 48,437 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Eaton were worth $31,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ETN. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 3.5% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 74.8% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 101,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,390,000 after buying an additional 43,381 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Eaton by 0.6% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 374,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,790,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in Eaton by 9.1% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Eaton during the first quarter worth $1,188,000. 81.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Eaton

In other news, insider Olivier Leonetti sold 4,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.00, for a total value of $1,213,392.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Eaton news, insider Peter Denk sold 1,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.97, for a total transaction of $500,207.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,593,380.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Olivier Leonetti sold 4,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.00, for a total value of $1,213,392.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,942 shares of company stock worth $7,108,707. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on ETN shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Eaton from $220.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Eaton from $220.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Eaton from $262.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Eaton from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Eaton from $200.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Eaton currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.79.

Eaton Price Performance

Eaton stock traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $297.72. 341,036 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,675,547. Eaton Co. plc has a 52-week low of $155.38 and a 52-week high of $300.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $260.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $235.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $118.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.99, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.07.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.08. Eaton had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 13.88%. The business had revenue of $5.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Eaton Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. This is a boost from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.89%.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Featured Articles

