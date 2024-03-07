Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Purchases 4,302 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 258,307 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,302 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $28,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 150.0% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 250 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 71.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

QCOM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut QUALCOMM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $119.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.71.

Insider Transactions at QUALCOMM

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Neil Martin sold 689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.64, for a total transaction of $110,680.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Neil Martin sold 689 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.64, for a total transaction of $110,680.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.39, for a total transaction of $1,275,120.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 269,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,018,245.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,260 shares of company stock valued at $4,083,288 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

NASDAQ QCOM traded up $5.32 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $173.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,798,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,153,116. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.88. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $101.47 and a 1-year high of $173.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $148.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.41.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The wireless technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.43. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 38.06% and a net margin of 21.39%. The business had revenue of $9.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.50 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.38%.

QUALCOMM Profile

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.