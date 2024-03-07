Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Purchases 28,874 Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 539,822 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,874 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned approximately 0.35% of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $23,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 90,669.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 197,544,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,017,929,000 after acquiring an additional 197,327,361 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4,218.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,419,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,015,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363,488 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,870,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,883,000 after buying an additional 1,640,579 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 29,399.5% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 1,474,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469,975 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $18,007,000.

SCHZ stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $46.06. The stock had a trading volume of 86,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,026,559. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.22. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $43.05 and a 1-year high of $47.47.

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

