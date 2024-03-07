Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Grows Stock Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 409,282 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,488 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $34,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in Amphenol by 25.4% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 12,037 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 2,437 shares during the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 891.6% in the third quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 128,352 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $10,780,000 after buying an additional 115,408 shares in the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 1.4% in the third quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 32,170 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 0.4% in the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 72,682 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,105,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 5.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,556,974 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $382,740,000 after buying an additional 250,292 shares in the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

APH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Amphenol from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Amphenol in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Amphenol from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Amphenol from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Amphenol from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.11.

Amphenol Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE APH traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $111.34. The company had a trading volume of 243,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,470,423. Amphenol Co. has a 12 month low of $72.00 and a 12 month high of $112.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $66.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.53, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.55.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. Amphenol had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 15.36%. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.30%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider William J. Doherty sold 170,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total transaction of $17,595,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 100,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.67, for a total value of $10,467,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 147,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,391,200.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider William J. Doherty sold 170,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total value of $17,595,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 305,000 shares of company stock worth $31,846,050. 2.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Amphenol

(Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.