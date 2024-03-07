Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Grows Stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 11.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 480,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,542 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned approximately 0.08% of Aflac worth $36,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Aflac in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aflac in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of Aflac in the second quarter worth $28,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aflac by 471.4% during the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Aflac during the third quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Aflac alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Aflac news, Director Arthur Reginald Collins sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.73, for a total transaction of $239,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $445,850.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Arthur Reginald Collins sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.73, for a total value of $239,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $445,850.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 30,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.91, for a total transaction of $2,436,695.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 86,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,879,451.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AFL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Aflac from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Aflac from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Aflac from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered shares of Aflac from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.36.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AFL

Aflac Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of AFL stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Thursday, reaching $82.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 255,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,222,023. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $47.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $81.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.76. Aflac Incorporated has a 1-year low of $60.20 and a 1-year high of $86.20.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 24.92% and a return on equity of 17.59%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

About Aflac

(Free Report)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.