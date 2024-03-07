Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Boosts Stock Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,510 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Accenture were worth $41,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ACN. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Accenture by 9.1% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 78,287 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $24,043,000 after acquiring an additional 6,515 shares in the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Accenture by 239.6% during the third quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 375,797 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $115,411,000 after acquiring an additional 265,148 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Accenture by 14.2% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,203,085 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $369,479,000 after acquiring an additional 149,994 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its position in shares of Accenture by 0.3% during the third quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 210,239 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $64,566,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Accenture by 198.9% in the 3rd quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,186 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares during the period. 70.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Accenture in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $426.00 target price for the company. BNP Paribas raised shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $440.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $369.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $364.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $368.85.

Shares of Accenture stock traded up $4.84 on Thursday, reaching $385.67. The company had a trading volume of 254,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,922,366. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $363.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $335.77. The firm has a market cap of $241.93 billion, a PE ratio of 35.31, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.20. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $242.80 and a 52-week high of $386.98.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.13. Accenture had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 29.08%. The firm had revenue of $16.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 12.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Paula A. Price sold 551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.36, for a total value of $190,293.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,273,504.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Manish Sharma sold 1,486 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.39, for a total transaction of $550,399.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,667,866.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paula A. Price sold 551 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.36, for a total transaction of $190,293.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,273,504.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,551 shares of company stock valued at $9,739,791. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

