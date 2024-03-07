Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Acquires 589 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,717 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $25,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 22.6% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 42,044 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,751,000 after acquiring an additional 7,762 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,746 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,579,000 after purchasing an additional 3,385 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 75.9% in the second quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 24,983 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $23,866,000 after purchasing an additional 10,779 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 277.0% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 107,562 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $102,754,000 after buying an additional 79,034 shares during the period. Finally, BROOKFIELD Corp ON grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 165.5% during the second quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON now owns 25,431 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $24,294,000 after buying an additional 15,853 shares in the last quarter. 82.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ORLY has been the topic of several research reports. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,060.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,003.00 to $1,078.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,022.00 to $1,170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com downgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $954.00 to $986.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,056.44.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY traded up $12.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1,094.07. The company had a trading volume of 29,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,024. The firm has a market cap of $64.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.35, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,017.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $970.21. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $795.74 and a one year high of $1,098.95.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $9.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.07 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.84% and a negative return on equity of 139.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $8.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 42.17 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at O’Reilly Automotive

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,053.58, for a total transaction of $10,535,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 216,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $228,141,159.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,053.58, for a total transaction of $10,535,800.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 216,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $228,141,159.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jeremy Adam Fletcher sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,028.00, for a total value of $5,140,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,400,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,468 shares of company stock valued at $28,769,333 over the last ninety days. 1.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Articles

