Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Acquires 17,535 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 132,071 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 17,535 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $23,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in Analog Devices by 107.9% during the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Halpern Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 331.4% in the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 151 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Analog Devices in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Analog Devices during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the second quarter worth about $32,000. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analog Devices Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of Analog Devices stock traded up $5.37 on Thursday, hitting $197.07. 686,972 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,356,864. The company has a market cap of $97.73 billion, a PE ratio of 34.29, a PEG ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $191.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $182.90. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.99 and a 52 week high of $202.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 24.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.75 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This is a boost from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 4th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Analog Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $212.00 price target (down from $219.00) on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Analog Devices from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.26.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.11, for a total transaction of $1,921,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,713 shares in the company, valued at $1,097,524.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

