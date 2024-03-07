Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Acquires 171,061 Shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) by 192.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 260,114 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 171,061 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $18,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc grew its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 4,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 867 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 17,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,572,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,184,000. Finally, ESL Trust Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. ESL Trust Services LLC now owns 491,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,087,000 after purchasing an additional 5,887 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

VIGI stock traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $82.46. 63,182 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 355,480. The stock has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 0.77. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $68.45 and a fifty-two week high of $82.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $79.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.64.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Dividend Announcement

About Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.3743 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.