Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Acquires 13,759 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 224,566 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,759 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $19,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of PACCAR in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 61.9% in the third quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in shares of PACCAR in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in PACCAR in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in PACCAR in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 65.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on PACCAR in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on PACCAR from $116.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TD Cowen upped their price objective on PACCAR from $91.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group upped their price objective on PACCAR from $90.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded PACCAR from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.96.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCAR traded up $0.27 during trading on Thursday, hitting $115.74. 311,871 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,231,112. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.21. PACCAR Inc has a 52-week low of $67.48 and a 52-week high of $116.88. The company has a market cap of $60.63 billion, a PE ratio of 13.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $102.72 and a 200 day moving average of $93.14.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.45. PACCAR had a return on equity of 33.17% and a net margin of 13.10%. The company had revenue of $8.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 8.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.31%.

In related news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.15, for a total value of $212,300.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,726 shares in the company, valued at $607,814.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.15, for a total value of $212,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $607,814.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 4,829 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.12, for a total value of $493,137.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $584,739.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 153,496 shares of company stock worth $15,834,812. Corporate insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

