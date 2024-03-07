MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) Hits New 12-Month High at $22.81

MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $22.81 and last traded at $21.98, with a volume of 94663 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $21.31.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of MediaAlpha from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of MediaAlpha from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, February 26th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of MediaAlpha in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of MediaAlpha from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.20.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.08.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in MediaAlpha by 41.6% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in MediaAlpha during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in MediaAlpha by 111.6% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,343 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in MediaAlpha by 548.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 5,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in MediaAlpha by 28.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares during the last quarter. 68.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. It optimizes customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

