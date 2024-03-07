McMillan Shakespeare Limited (ASX:MMS) Plans Interim Dividend of $0.76

McMillan Shakespeare Limited (ASX:MMS – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, March 7th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.76 per share on Thursday, March 21st. This represents a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. This is an increase from McMillan Shakespeare’s previous interim dividend of $0.34.
McMillan Shakespeare Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 348.82, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.19.
About McMillan Shakespeare
