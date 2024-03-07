McMillan Shakespeare Limited (ASX:MMS) Plans Interim Dividend of $0.76

McMillan Shakespeare Limited (ASX:MMS – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, March 7th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.76 per share on Thursday, March 21st. This represents a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. This is an increase from McMillan Shakespeare’s previous interim dividend of $0.34.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 348.82, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.19.

McMillan Shakespeare Limited provides salary packaging, novated leasing, disability plan management and support co-ordination, asset management, and related financial products and services in Australia, the United Kingdom, and New Zealand. It operates through Group Remuneration Services, Asset Management Services, and Plan and Support Services segments.

