McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Stock Holdings Boosted by Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,331 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares during the period. McDonald’s accounts for about 1.8% of Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $16,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s by 0.6% in the third quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 80,441 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $21,191,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in McDonald’s by 7.9% in the third quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,522 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s by 7.7% in the third quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Lakeshore Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,221,000. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its stake in McDonald’s by 17.5% in the third quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 57,818 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $15,232,000 after purchasing an additional 8,621 shares during the last quarter. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MCD shares. HSBC started coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $317.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $327.00 to $310.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $273.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.10.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total transaction of $1,332,278.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,379,960.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

McDonald’s stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $292.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 601,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,087,560. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $245.73 and a fifty-two week high of $302.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $293.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $280.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.52 billion, a PE ratio of 25.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.72.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The fast-food giant reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.12. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 171.96% and a net margin of 33.22%. The business had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.38 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.74%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

