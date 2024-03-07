McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Stake Increased by Holderness Investments Co.

Holderness Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,718 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s makes up 1.1% of Holderness Investments Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Holderness Investments Co.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in McDonald’s by 51.9% in the third quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s during the second quarter worth $46,000. 67.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on MCD. Barclays lowered their target price on McDonald’s from $343.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Citigroup cut their target price on McDonald’s from $327.00 to $310.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $330.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on McDonald’s from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $320.10.

McDonald’s Trading Up 0.4 %

MCD traded up $1.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $294.07. The stock had a trading volume of 514,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,085,817. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $245.73 and a 12 month high of $302.39. The firm has a market cap of $212.33 billion, a PE ratio of 25.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $293.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $280.56.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The fast-food giant reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.12. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.22% and a negative return on equity of 171.96%. The firm had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 57.74%.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total value of $1,332,278.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,379,960.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

Featured Articles

