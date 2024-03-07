Matthew T. Herrington Sells 134 Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Stock

Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Free Report) COO Matthew T. Herrington sold 134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.68, for a total value of $19,119.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,544,511. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Extra Space Storage Stock Up 1.0 %

EXR stock opened at $144.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.77. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.19 and a 52-week high of $168.03.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($1.01). Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 31.81% and a return on equity of 8.34%. The firm had revenue of $797.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $778.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 8.17 EPS for the current year.

Extra Space Storage Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 131.17%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on EXR shares. StockNews.com cut Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Extra Space Storage from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They set a “sector underperform” rating and a $131.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Extra Space Storage from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $115.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $168.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.33.

Institutional Trading of Extra Space Storage

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXR. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Extra Space Storage by 5.6% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 16.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage in the first quarter valued at about $625,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 8.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage in the first quarter valued at about $332,000. 66.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,651 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.5 million units and approximately 279.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

