Matthew P. Flake Sells 22,624 Shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) Stock

Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 22,624 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.49, for a total value of $1,051,789.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 421,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,601,950.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Q2 Stock Performance

NYSE QTWO traded up $0.93 on Thursday, reaching $47.58. The stock had a trading volume of 52,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 586,588. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.91 and a 12-month high of $47.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.28 and a beta of 1.48.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Q2

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QTWO. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Q2 by 7.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,952,848 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $224,368,000 after purchasing an additional 487,111 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Q2 by 37.1% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 4,992,304 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350,892 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Q2 by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,203,414 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,650,000 after purchasing an additional 256,802 shares during the period. North Reef Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Q2 by 21.2% in the third quarter. North Reef Capital Management LP now owns 2,070,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,799,000 after purchasing an additional 362,227 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Q2 by 2.2% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,800,789 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,335,000 after acquiring an additional 38,855 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

QTWO has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Q2 from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Q2 from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Q2 from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Q2 from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Q2 from $39.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Q2 presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.73.

Q2 Company Profile

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

