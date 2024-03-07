Matthew P. Flake Sells 22,624 Shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) Stock

Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 22,624 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.49, for a total value of $1,051,789.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 421,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,601,950.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
NYSE QTWO traded up $0.93 on Thursday, reaching $47.58. The stock had a trading volume of 52,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 586,588. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.91 and a 12-month high of $47.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.28 and a beta of 1.48.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QTWO. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Q2 by 7.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,952,848 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $224,368,000 after purchasing an additional 487,111 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Q2 by 37.1% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 4,992,304 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350,892 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Q2 by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,203,414 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,650,000 after purchasing an additional 256,802 shares during the period. North Reef Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Q2 by 21.2% in the third quarter. North Reef Capital Management LP now owns 2,070,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,799,000 after purchasing an additional 362,227 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Q2 by 2.2% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,800,789 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,335,000 after acquiring an additional 38,855 shares during the period.
Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.
