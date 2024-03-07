Matthew Charles Brown Sells 883 Shares of Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) Stock

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Free Report) CFO Matthew Charles Brown sold 883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total value of $75,337.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,859 shares in the company, valued at $4,083,329.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Matthew Charles Brown also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Altair Engineering alerts:

On Wednesday, February 28th, Matthew Charles Brown sold 4,363 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.65, for a total value of $364,964.95.

Altair Engineering Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ALTR opened at $82.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $85.61 and its 200 day moving average is $73.93. Altair Engineering Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.59 and a fifty-two week high of $92.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of -635.35, a PEG ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 1.43.

Institutional Trading of Altair Engineering

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Matrix Capital Management Company LP increased its stake in Altair Engineering by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 12,233,174 shares of the software’s stock worth $1,029,422,000 after purchasing an additional 932,717 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Altair Engineering by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,761,445 shares of the software’s stock worth $484,826,000 after purchasing an additional 33,503 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Altair Engineering by 7.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,879,144 shares of the software’s stock worth $314,217,000 after purchasing an additional 339,610 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Altair Engineering by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,424,711 shares of the software’s stock worth $204,039,000 after purchasing an additional 15,200 shares during the period. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,130,550 shares of the software’s stock worth $132,570,000 after buying an additional 137,933 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.38% of the company’s stock.

ALTR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Altair Engineering in a report on Friday, December 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Altair Engineering in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 price objective (up from $74.00) on shares of Altair Engineering in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Altair Engineering from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.14.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Altair Engineering

Altair Engineering Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation and design, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Altair Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altair Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.